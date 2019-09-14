Shakespeare, Race, and Adventism with Vanessa Corredera — Adventist Voices

Vanessa Corredera, PhD, joins Adventist Voices to talk about growing up crossing borders, her Andrews University course on Shakespeare and Race, and how understanding intersectionality helps Adventist identity.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

