Ryan Becker, Kevin Christenson, and The Scratch — Adventist Voices

This week I had a good chat with Ryan Becker and Kevin Christenson, two media-savvy Adventists who care about their community. In addition to learning more about their current Kickstarter campaign to create The Scratch (an Adventist news aggregator), we discuss their roots and their vision for fostering creativity in Adventism.

To learn more about The Scratch and how to support this endeavor, visit the Kickstarter campaign by clicking here.

Listen to this new Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.