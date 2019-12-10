Money, Sex, Power: Talking Annual Council with Bonnie Dwyer — Adventist Voices

Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum editor, draws from her decades of Annual Council reporting to set the stage for this meeting of the General Conference Executive Committee. She provides background on who will be present, the four major topics to watch, and why it all matters.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Wikipedia / SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.