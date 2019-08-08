Identity for Adventists with Michael Nixon — Adventist Voices

Our Adventist Voice this week is the prophetic Michael Nixon, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at Andrews University. We discuss race, Adventist identity, his work with Ty Gibson on Against the Wall, as well as Michael's background as an attorney and the son of a pastor. He will be at our Adventist Forum Conference, leading a panel discussion on Youth, Ethnicity, and Adventist Identity on August 31, 2019.

