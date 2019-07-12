Gossip Juice with the Adventist Caricaturist — Adventist Voices

A figure in Adventist social media for over a decade, the Adventist Caricaturist reveals a little about his denominational past, shares some laughs about Bobble Headship Dolls and #GossipJuice, and reflects on the role of satire in the Adventist community. To protect the caricaturist's identity, we used a voice-masking app, so apologies for any oddities with the audio.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: Adventist Caricaturist / Society 6 / SpectrumMagazine.org

