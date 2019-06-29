Girl Meets Church: Intra-Racial Conflict and the Black Community

Host Tiffany Llewellyn talks with Claudia Allen and Datrean Pileggi on the latest episode of Girl Meets Church on the Adventist Voices by Spectrum platform.

About the Guests:

Claudia Marion Allen is a Doctoral Student at University of Maryland and Content Manager for Message Magazine.

Datrean Pileggi is a Neuro-physiologist, scholar, and professor.

About the Episode:

This episode explores the intra-racial conflict within the Black Community, specifically focusing on African Americans, Caribbeans, and Africans. The episode addresses the impact of white supremacy, realities of migration, lack of communication, and cultural understanding amongst these groups, and envisions a path towards reconciliation and rebuilding the community.

About the Host:

Tiffany Llewellyn is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who is passionate about all things race, justice, mental health, and culture. Although she considers herself a change agent and voice for the voiceless, her passion for social justice aims to restore voices to those who have been silenced.

