Girl Meets Church: Discussions on Religion, Justice, Culture & Intersectionali-T — Episode 1

Tiffany Llewellyn unveils her podcast, Girl Meets Church, on the Adventist Voices by Spectrum platform, and talks with Phillip M. Malcolm in this first episode.

The episode explores the intersection of religion and politics, the Christian responsibility to engage community, and civic engagement and personal development to sustain long term social justice work.

Tiffany Llewellyn is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who is passionate about all things race, justice, mental health, and culture. Although she considers herself a change agent and voice for the voiceless, her passion for social justice aims to restore voices to those who have been silenced.

Her guest, Phillip M. Malcolm, has been a relentless advocate for truth and justice and is passionate about the intersection of politics and religion. In 2016, Phil coined the nickname, “The Bearded Host,” after hosting his first ever radio show called “The Real Phil Show.” He is a business owner, and also works for the Department of Justice providing compensation and resources for victims and families of those affected by the 9/11 attacks.

Listen to this new podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Girl Meets Church on Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.