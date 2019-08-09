Dawn

I love to be up before dawn

And watch the empty street

And see the dark houses

Slowly twinkle awake

The early cars on their way to work

Tail lights disappearing into the last of the night

The kookaburra’s first call

The light gently edging in

Dressing form to all the unseen

Unveiling the secrets and miracles.

Yatra Sherwood was born in the UK, has lived in India, the USA, Greece — and NSW for the past 16 years where she works as the Executive Officer of a Community Centre. She is an artist, counsellor, manager and most importantly, a cat servant. She is 62 years old and sometimes writes a poem.

Photo by Liam Pozz on Unsplash

