Burning Man, Art, and Spirituality with Leslie Foster — Adventist Voices

This week Leslie Foster connects art and spirituality, being a church elder and a Burning Man temple guardian. A graduate of Southern Adventist University, Leslie is a Los Angeles-based experimental filmmaker and a current member of the Torrance Art Museum FORUM residency program. An activist and longtime leader at an Adventist community, he shares his journey and explores why pauses in participation can be faith restoring.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

