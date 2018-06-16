“Suffer the little children …” An Appeal from the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America

As Jesus was preaching in Israel, parents started to bring their young infants for Him to bless. The disciples became frustrated with this and started to push the parents away. Jesus responded with words that ring true today: “Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God. Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein” (Luke 18:16-17, KJV).

Recent events in the United States have brought the news of young children being separated from their parents as they cross our borders. The Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America joins other faith-based groups in expressing concern over these actions, and it is deeply worried when biblical texts are used by those in power to affirm them. We strongly encourage all political parties to quickly seek a joint resolution that will not only bring these separated families back together, but also keep this from ever happening again.



We affirm the right of our government to protect its borders and enforce the law; but it is a moral obligation of this country to protect all who cross our borders.



Romans 13:10 guides us with these words: “Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.”



Please join us in praying for the families that are currently separated and fearful for those they love. May they soon find peace and joy in each other’s arms.

This statement was released by the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists and originally appeared on their website.

Photo by Fancycrave on Unsplash

