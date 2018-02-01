Del Delker, Voice of Prophecy Soloist, Passes to Her Rest

Beloved Voice of Prophecy soloist Del Delker passed to her rest on the morning of January 31, 2018 in Porterville, California, at the age of 93. For more than five decades, whether over the airwaves, in a church or at an evangelistic meeting, her strong contralto voice unabashedly shared Christ's love with rapt audiences around the world.

"Del had the ability to preach a sermon through a song,” said Shawn Boonstra, Voice of Prophecy speaker/director. "Her face was radiant with the love of Christ, and over and over, I heard people say that listening to her was a taste of heaven!"



Her close friend (and pianist/organist) Phil Draper said, "I spoke to her last week and found her bright, witty and jovial — but tired. She was ready to rest in the arms of Jesus. She commented how she'd sung and talked about the soon coming of Jesus and was amazed it hadn't happened. Next awakening she will see Him face-to-face. I promised her we'd travel through the universe singing His praises. Rest dear friend, Del. I will see you in the Morning."



General Conference President Ted Wilson echoed this sentiment: "When we get to heaven, we will meet many people who were not only blessed by Del's voice but were influenced by her Christ-centered singing to make a decision to follow Jesus."



In the coming week, the Voice of Prophecy will share additional tributes and a life sketch, as well as details on Delker's celebration of life ceremony. In the meantime, all are invited to share memories of Delker on the Voice of Prophecy’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vopministry



This article was written by Michele Stotz, public relations director for the Voice of Prophecy. A shorter version of this announcement originally appeared on the Voice of Prophecy Facebook page, and the full article was shared on the North American Division (NAD) news website. Image courtesy of Voice of Prophecy.

