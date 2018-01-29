Michigan Conference Elects New President Jim Micheff

The Michigan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists has announced its new president will be Elder Jim Micheff. The announcement from the Michigan Conference follows in full below:

This morning Elder Jim Micheff, formerly the executive secretary of the Michigan Conference, accepted the invitation to serve as president of the Michigan Conference.



The process for selecting the new president in this context—as stated in the constitution—calls for the nominating committee from the past constituency to coordinate with the current executive committee, under the chairmanship of the Lake Union president. Elder Maurice Valentine presided over the meetings.



The committees met over two Sundays on January 21 and 28, to best assure sufficient time and a thoughtful, prayerful process. This past Sunday, the decision was made to extend an invitation to Elder Jim Micheff. As stated, he prayerfully accepted.



Elder Micheff entered the ministry as a pastor for the Rocky Mountain Conference in 1994. After several years, he accepted a call to pastor for the Michigan Conference in 1996. In 2000 he was invited to serve as director of the youth department and served in that capacity for about seven years. In 2007, he became the executive secretary for the Michigan Conference.



We thank God for His guidance and leading in the selection process, and we welcome our new president.