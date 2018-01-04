Banner image: Click for FaithSearch Partners page

Gratitude to Start the New Year

4 January 2018 | Bonnie Dwyer
PrintPrint

Thank you for making a difference. J.M.Laurence famously said, “It’s not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts.” And we have generous members and readers who made an enormous difference for Spectrum with year-end gifts.

We closed 2017 with donations from 417 people, including 276 contributing donors who gave between $10 and $200. There were 28 who made donations over $200, sixty who gave at the $500 Advisory Council level, and 53 who topped $1,000. Our fiscal year runs from July to July, and these donations have put us ahead of where we were a year ago in our fundraising. For that we are most grateful.

This good financial news creates optimism as well. Our reporting goal for the year is to provide more first-person accounts of more Adventist gatherings. Currently, we plan to be at meetings of gamers, historians, nutritionists, the Kinship Workshop, the One Project, and the Weniger Awards — all before the end of February.

So thank you for your support. Having you as part of the community has made all the difference.

 

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Pexels.

Sidebar image: Click for God, Land, and the Flood book

Current Issue

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Support Spectrum

Thank you for making your generous gift. Your donation will help independent Adventist journalism expand across the globe.

DONATE NOW!

Newsletter

Ads

Organizations

Sat, 01/06/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Winter 2018 SDAF Meeting with Pastor Jonathan Henderson
Jonathan Henderson

Connect with Spectrum

Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Facebook
Facebook
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Twitter
Twitter
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Flickr
Flickr
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine RSS Feeds
RSS