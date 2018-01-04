Gratitude to Start the New Year

Thank you for making a difference. J.M.Laurence famously said, “It’s not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts.” And we have generous members and readers who made an enormous difference for Spectrum with year-end gifts.

We closed 2017 with donations from 417 people, including 276 contributing donors who gave between $10 and $200. There were 28 who made donations over $200, sixty who gave at the $500 Advisory Council level, and 53 who topped $1,000. Our fiscal year runs from July to July, and these donations have put us ahead of where we were a year ago in our fundraising. For that we are most grateful.

This good financial news creates optimism as well. Our reporting goal for the year is to provide more first-person accounts of more Adventist gatherings. Currently, we plan to be at meetings of gamers, historians, nutritionists, the Kinship Workshop, the One Project, and the Weniger Awards — all before the end of February.

So thank you for your support. Having you as part of the community has made all the difference.

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Pexels.