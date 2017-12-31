Make an Impact on Independent Adventist Journalism in 2018

It’s New Year’s Eve and I want to remind you that today is your last chance to support Spectrum before the end of the 2017 calendar year. We thank you for joining us in our commitment to independent Adventist journalism.

Please give today to support our dedication to community through conversation in the years to come. The journalism we produced this year, both online and in print, was read by hundreds of thousands of church members and leaders, and it was made possible by readers like you.

All of our work is made possible by the Spectrum community.

Join us in our commitment to community building, truth-telling, equality and inclusiveness—and to believing and acting in hope. Your support in the final hours of 2017 will make an impact on independent Adventist journalism in the New Year and beyond.

Here are two simple ways to support Spectrum before the clock strikes midnight:

1. Give online. Your tax-deductible donation will help support independent Adventist journalism in 2018.

2. Become an Adventist Forum member. As a member, you will receive our quarterly print journal, as well as exclusive online access to journals from the last five years. (Journals older than five years are available to everyone.)

Thank you for standing together in our Adventist journey. Thank you for making community through conversation possible. Thank you for remembering Spectrum in your year-end giving.

In Advent Hope,

Chuck Sandefur

Board Member

Adventist Forum

