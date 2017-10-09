Procedures for Reconciliation and Adherence to Church Governance Document

On Monday afternoon, October 9, 2017, the Executive Committee will discuss and vote on a motion entitled "Procedures for Reconciliation and Adherence to Church Governance." Below is the 14-page document. Discussion will continue until 6:00 p.m. More information will be posted to Spectrum as it becomes available. The session is being live-streamed on the Executive Committee website here: https://executivecommittee.adventist.org/live/

UPDATE October 9, 7:15 p.m. (EST): After almost six hours of discussion, a vote was taken to send the document (below) back to the Unity Oversight Committee for further work. The motion carried 184 in favor to 114 opposed. President Ted Wilson told the Executive Committee they most likely will not see the document again until Annual Council 2018.

Procedures for Reconciliation and Adherence to Church Governance:

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image Credit: SpectrumMagazine.org. Special thank you to Chris Webb for creating the PDF from photos taken by Alisa Williams. As of this writing, the document has not yet been released electronically by the General Conference.



