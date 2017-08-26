“Thank You, Lake Union Family!” Don Livesay Announces Retirement

Don Livesay, Lake Union President, announced his retirement in the September issue of the Lake Union Herald, the Lake Union Conference’s monthly magazine:

“You may have heard that Barbara and I are retiring, so this will be my last opportunity to share one more of about 84 editorials over the past 8-3/4 years. Forty-three years of ministry have included volumes of interactions with people and amazing experiences which have helped me formulate many important values.”

Livesay then went on to share 29 “one-liner values” which he said, “only begin to communicate both succinct and deeper principles.”

A few of the one-liners included:

"Accountability in society and the church is imperative"

"The most blessed among us should help the less privileged"

"Authority is not about power nor control, but effectively authoring people into spiritual, purposeful and functional individuals"

"A positive climate comes when people feel safe, respected, and nurtured"

"Compliance undermines good function while commitment produces linear, positive results"

"I do some of my greatest sinning when I believe I am right"

"Periodic leadership transition is healthy for an organization"

Livesay concluded his farewell editorial by saying, “Serving in the Lake Union has been one of the greatest joys of our ministry. The people, the churches, the conferences, Andrews University and the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary are all part of our treasured experience. We are extremely thankful God brought us here. We wish each of you God’s greatest blessings as you serve Him in the mission to which He has called you.”

You can read Livesay’s full editorial on the Lake Union Herald’s website.

The Lake Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists covers the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and a portion of Minnesota. It is comprised of the Illinois, Indiana, Lake Region, Michigan, and Wisconsin Conferences. According to the General Conference Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research website, there are 503 churches in the Lake Union and over 87,000 members.

Alisa Williams is managing editor for SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image Credit: LakeUnion.org

