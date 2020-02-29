With the June General Conference Session approaching, Adventists around the world are preparing for the Business Session and the Exhibit Hall, that is always a major source of connecting with other fellow church members. This year, for the first time in thirty years, Spectrum will not have a booth in the Exhibit Hall. The Exhibit Hall Committee turned down our request for space.

When we were first notified that we would not have the space that we requested, we were told to contact the Office of the President with any questions. Our attempts to have a conversation with the president’s assistant have so far been unsuccessful. Then we received another notice that the committee declined our request for space with no explanation whatsoever.

In private conversations, we were told the fact that we allowed members of Kinship International to be part of our group staffing at our booth in the past was a factor in turning down our application.

To make lemonade out of this unfortunate situation, a donor has helped us to secure a house near the Convention Center where we plan to connect with our friends over the noon hour as we record live podcasts.

We have a strong news team that will be reporting on the business sessions, elections, and other aspects of the meetings, which take place June 25–July 4. Spectrum will be in Indianapolis, even if we are outside the camp.

P.S. We will have an exhibit at the NAD CALLED Pastor’s Family Convention taking place June 21–24, and look forward to connecting with many of you there as well.

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

