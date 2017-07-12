High Horses and Higher Ground

by Don Williams

I’ve had it with prodigals

Slamming doors in God’s face;

Plotting their escape;

Risking self and others.

Then I find myself

Discounting my birthright;

Drifting away under the cover of my own darkness;

Retreating to the far country of my rationality.

As I attempt to put distance

Between my emptiness and His fullness,

I’m amazed to find Him so close, and

More gracious than before.

Now I surprise myself

With the willful;

Not by caring less,

But by loving more.

“Where sin abounds…

…grace abounds all the more.” Romans 5:20

Don Williams is Director of the Office of Mission for Adventist University of Health Sciences.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

