Adventist Teen Survives Bear Attack and More News Shorts

Adventist Teen Survives Bear Attack at Glacier View Ranch. Teen staffer Dylan, who teaches wilderness survival at the Seventh-day Adventist Rocky Mountain camp in Ward, Colorado, fought off a bear after waking up to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away. The teen told KMGH-TV that the bear dragged him ten to 12 feet before he was able to free himself. The 19-year-old woke up at around 4 a.m. to a "crunching sound" with his head inside the mouth of the bear which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag as he slept outside at Glacier View Ranch 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Denver, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said. The teen punched and hit it and other staffers who were sleeping nearby yelled and swatted at the bear which eventually left, she said. Dylan and the other staffers were near teepees where 12- and 13-year-old campers were sleeping. None of them were hurt. From The Gazette, “Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to crunching sound.”

Seventh-day Adventist Convert, Pro-Athlete, winner of World Series and NBA Championship, Passes Away. Gene Conley, a versatile athlete who had an unusual two-sport career in baseball and basketball and was the only player to win both a World Series title and an NBA championship, died July 4 at his home in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He was 86. In the 1960s, Conley gave up alcohol and became a Seventh-day Adventist. He last pitched in the major leagues in 1963 with career record of 91-96. He continued to play in the NBA with the New York Knicks through the 1963-1964 season. He settled in Massachusetts where he ran an industrial paper supply business with his wife for more than 30 years. From The Washington Post, “Gene Conley, dual-sport athlete who won championships in baseball and basketball, dies at 86.”

Tennessee Adventist Church Partners with Restaurant to Feed Hungry. Nina’s restaurant in Greenville, Tennessee, teams up with Brainard Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church and Pruitt Hill United Methodist Church in a program that feeds hungry young people and senior citizens in the community on Mondays when it is regularly closed. Co-owner Tim Sanders, who attended Greeneville Adventist Academy, said, “We like being a part of the community.” Co-owner Keith Miller added, “We are also looking for other churches who might want to help with this.” The duo is looking to possibly open a vegan restaurant in the area. From The Greeneville Sun, “Soul Food at Nina’s.”

False Adventist Thai Pastor Denounced by Denomination. Niratsai Aay-Pan and other leaders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Thailand say they disowned accused child sex abuser Lao Yang eight years ago for "strange behavior." Yang has claimed to be an Adventist pastor. He says he can talk with God and has organized rituals in jungle areas where he has assaulted multiple victims. From Bangkok Post, “Church denies ties to accused cult leader.”

Colorado Adventist Memorialized with Namesake Garden. Jessie May Olson, a Seventh-day Adventist from Monte Vista, Colorado, is being remembered and honored with the Jessie May Olson Memorial Community Garden. Her niece Wanda Hawman has donated the property for community use. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting and ground-breaking opened with a prayer and a dedication by fellow church member Nancy Plane who reminded the attendees how Olson taught her children to garden and noting the garden’s special history in Monte Vista. Other Adventist church members also attended the dedication service. From The Monte Vista Journal, “Community Garden breaks ground.”

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Redlands, California.

Image Credit: Still from video provided by KMGH-TV.

If you respond to this article, please:

Make sure your comments are germane to the topic; be concise in your reply; demonstrate respect for people and ideas whether you agree or disagree with them; and limit yourself to one comment per article, unless the author of the article directly engages you in further conversation. Comments that meet these criteria are welcome on the Spectrum Website. Comments that fail to meet these criteria will be removed.