Glendale Adventist Medical Center Will Become Adventist Health Glendale (Health Care News Shorts)

Glendale Adventist Medical Center Will Become Adventist Health Glendale. The latest in a series of name changes for the hospital once called the Glendale Sanitarium, Glendale Adventist Medical Center will become Adventist Health Glendale this summer. The facility in Glendale, California, is part of Adventist Health, which is also undergoing a rebranding; One Adventist Health will be the new identity of the system of 21 hospitals. Officials say daily operations will be unchanged, but signage and logos will get a makeover. From the Los Angeles Times, “Glendale Adventist Medical Center to rebrand in the summer.”

Glendale Adventist has another reason for optimism: for the fifth year running, the Leapfrog Group has given Glendale a Hospital Safety Grade A rating for spring 2017. Glendale is one of 823 hospitals nationwide to receive the distinction from the Washington, D.C.-based organization. Other area hospitals fared worse in the Leapfrog Group’s survey. From LA Times, “Glendale Adventist receives an ‘A’ while other area hospitals don’t fare as well in national safety survey.”

Adventist Care Centers Will Bring New Jobs to Kissimmee, Florida. A new Adventist Care Center skilled nursing facility in Kissimmee, Florida will create 150 new jobs. Adventist Care Centers is a not-for-profit, faith based long-term care organization. The two-story, 85,000-square-foot Kissimmee facility is one of four Adventist Care Centers in Florida and will provide nursing, occupational therapy, speech therapy and other services. The facility will feature 120 beds in private rooms, and will provide views of the nightly Walt Disney World fireworks shows. The facility cost $20 million and opens in April 2018. From Orlando Business Journal, “​$20M Adventist Care Center's nursing facility to create 150 jobs.”

Loma Linda University Health Provides Free ‘Live It’ Healthy Living Videos. Loma Linda University Health now offers a large cache of free videos on healthy living. The series includes “In The Kitchen” healthy cooking episodes and “Online Health Show” episodes that discuss healthy lifestyle choices from getting regular cardio exercise to proper nutrition for pregnant women. The segments feature experts from Loma Linda University Health. Chef Cory Gheen, associate professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at Loma Linda, hosts the Kitchen segment and provides vegetarian recipes and cooking instructions. Spanish versions of the cooking episodes are also available. Patricia Kelikani and Dr. Mark Reeves host the Online Health Show.

Florida Hospital Mourns Sudden Passing of Executive Rob Fulbright. Rob Fulbright, CEO of the East Florida Region of Florida Hospital since October 2015, died on April 11 of a sudden cardiac event. Fulbright was 47. He had worked with Adventist Health System for 25 years, serving as a senior executive for Florida Hospital Orlando with oversight of Florida Hospital Winter Garden prior to serving the East Florida Region. He is survived by wife Yvonne, and their daughters Alexandra, Sophia, Isabella and Victoria. According to reports, Fulbright will be succeeded by David Ottati, CEO of Florida Hospital Waterman, starting May 1. From Orlando Sentinel, “Florida Hospital executive dies at 47.”

Jared Wright is Southern California Correspondent for Spectrummagazine.org.

