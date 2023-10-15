Dr. Ella Simmons: Hidden Figures

Speaking at the Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland, retired General Conference Vice President Dr. Ella Simmons capped the First Annual North American Division Women in Seventh-day Adventist History Conference during the divine worship service. She titled her sermon "Hidden Figures," a nod to the film by the same name about Black women mathematicians in NASA's Space Program.

Dr. Simmons spoke October 14, 2023 as one of eight women who provided keynote addresses during the conference. Her sermon, "Hidden Figures," begins at the 51:00 mark in the video below.

Hidden Figures from Sligo SDA Church on Vimeo.

Jared Wright is Weekend Editor of Spectrum.

