Martin Luther King Jr. at Oakwood University in 1962

First published by Dr. Benjamin Baker in 2021 on his Seventh-day Adventist Black History website, here is Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech at Oakwood University, delivered on March 19, 1962.

The recording comes courtesy of Dr. Mervyn A. Warren who served at Oakwood in a number of positions for more than half a century, most notably as interim president and theology professor. He is the author of King Came Preaching: The Pulpit Power of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and the official history of Oakwood University, Oakwood! A Vision Splendid. Digitization courtesy of Center for Adventist Research, with special appreciation to Kevin Burton, Eric Koester, and Henry Gomez.