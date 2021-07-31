A Risk Worth Taking: The Story of My First Sermon

Have you ever been so petrified as to be unable to move? I was when I wanted to ask my local pastor if I could preach a sermon. Not too long out of high school I had started attending a Baptist church after being invited by a friend-of-a-friend. It was there I heard the sermon about giving up our “rocks,” the various things we hold on to that prevent us from receiving God’s blessings with open hands. To help further the point, each person in attendance was given an actual rock to hold. When the pastor asked God to show us what thing we had been holding onto, the realization of how much anger I held came to mind. It was from a first girlfriend break-up sort of thing. After the sermon during the closing songs, church members were given the opportunity to give up their physical rocks by placing them on stage. Later these symbols were dumped into the nearby lake. I was not able to place my rock on the stage during that moment, but after three days of prayer and reflection, I did smash it to bits.

This was the experience I wanted to bring back to my Adventist church, the freeing of clenched fists, of pasts dragged into presents realties. I hadn’t really been involved much in church up to this point—played a few times up front, read a couple of scripture readings, I think I might even have prayed once. It was equally as shocking to my mother when I decided to ask if I could preach this “giving up rocks” message. After church I asked my pastor if we could have a meeting…because that’s all I could stammer out. It was set. I sat in his office and we talked for about an hour. Then he mentioned that he had a couple’s counselling he had to go to. As I stood up and reached for my jacket, I thought to myself: Dude! You gotta do it!

I turned around and squeaked out,

“…I had one more question.”

“What is that?” he replied.

“Um well…I was wondering if I could preach a sermon one Sabbath?”

This was the moment of moments. The pastor looked down at his calendar and just asked,

“When?”

What!? When!? That was not what he was supposed to say! I mean there’s a hundred more questions he should have asked me, like what on earth would I even be saying?! I actually did not respond as I was in complete shock.

Three weeks from this Saturday work for you?” He asked.

“Um, yea, that…that can work,” I managed to once again stammer.

With that I left feeling like I was walking on fluffy clouds. Soon that passed as I realized I was going to be preaching in front of the whole church.

A week later I met with the pastor to share the sermon rock idea, where I had gotten it, and why it was meaningful. But then I had another question to ask. This church was traditional, meaning their source of music was mainly hymns. I asked if I could lead out the worship service with my bass guitar, a few electric guitars, keyboard but no drum set, rather we had congas. The pastor had a thoughtful look, he told me of the past problems our local church had with music but that it was time to address them in a new and respectful way. There I had it, preaching and leading in the music.

The next week I got another idea. What if we rearranged the worship service and placed the music right before I preached to have a more unified experience? Usually, music was sung at the start of church service, followed by announcements, children's story, scripture reading, special music and then the sermon, with some prayers in between things. It left the brain wanting death rather than any more talking even before the preacher got up. This idea took me to a church board meeting. I presented my idea that music is indeed part of worship, opposed to announcements which are just community service, also, they’re printed in the bulletin. And there I had it, preaching, music and a new order of service. What more could a 20-year-old ask for of a church that had not changed its service in over eight years?

The day came, and I held my breath. There was a look of confusion on some faces as announcements started us off, and children’s story being a bit too early. But then we played our six songs – usually there were only three – I spoke for 20 minutes and we then sang another three songs so people could place their rocks on the stage steps.

The responses I got from church members after the service brought out the furthest hopes I could have ever had. One lady shared that she was worried when she walked in and saw the electric guitars, but she exclaimed, "the music was so lovely! It just flowed right into the sermon.” Soon afterwards, this church, rooted in one style of worship, had a praise band start up. Another lady, a dear friend of mine, stated that she could usually fall asleep and wake up knowing exactly where things were, but with this new service she had to actually pay attention. Parents brought their kids over to me so the children could share how much the sermon meant to them weeks later. Even six months after I had a person tell much how much they enjoyed that service. She admitted to not remembering exactly what I had said, but that the music was amazing.