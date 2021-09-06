Monday Meditation: White Christian Nationalism—Conference Videos

This mini-conference on white Christian nationalism was sponsored by the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture at Indiana University:

The Trump presidency, culminating in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, brought into sharp relief the importance of white Christian nationalism as an animating force in American civil society. Millions of Americans believe that the United States should be distinctively “Christian” in its public policies, sacred symbols, and national identity. These beliefs are inextricably tied to notions of whiteness as central to American identity. As the insurrection made clear, the implications of white Christian nationalism are very real.

This online mini-conference brings together the leading scholars, authors, journalists, policy experts, and public theologians in order to discuss white Christian nationalism from a variety of perspectives making it a truly unique opportunity to explore these issues.

This first panel—“White Christian Nationalism Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow”—revolves around the study of white Christian nationalism from a cross-disciplinary perspective, including history, social science, and law. Host: Andrew Whitehead, panelists: Anthea Butler, Caroline Mala Corbin, Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Samuel Perry.

The topic of the second panel is “Engaging White Christian Nationalism in Public Spaces.” This panel moves beyond the first session's study of white Christian nationalism to include perspectives from journalists, clergy, policy experts, and public theologians on how they engage it in their various spheres of influence. Host: Amanda Tyler, panelists: Angela Denker, Jack Jenkins, Jemar Tisby, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: TapTheForwardAssist, CC BY-SA 4.0

