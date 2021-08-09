Monday Meditation: Timothy P. Nixon & Beverly Maravilla

Timothy P. Nixon, DMin, lead pastor, All Nations SDA Church and pastor, Niles Philadelphia SDA Church, preaches for the Andrews University Summer Baccalaureate Church Service, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Health & Human Services at Pioneer Memorial Church, Berrien Springs, Michigan. His sermon, "Graduation; Then What?" begins at the 41 minute mark.

Beverly Maravilla, associate pastor for family and children ministry at La Sierra University Church, preaches Part 14 in a sermon series called "Start with Why?"

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: Screenshot from Pioneer Memorial Church

