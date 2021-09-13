Monday Meditation: Hazel Marroquin & Randy Roberts

Happy Monday. Here are two notable recent sermons to offer some beginning-of-the-week motivation and meditation:

At Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hazel Marroquin, pastor for children and families, preaches a sermon of calm “In Times Like These.” She writes in the bulletin:

Welcome to Sligo church. Throughout the years, the people of God have continuously lived in times of distress. In a period when Christians were facing persecution under the reign of Emperor Domitian, God gave John, their spiritual leader, a vision. When John wrote the book of Revelation, it was meant to bring hope and encouragement to the people, as they were reminded that God was in control. Today as we continue to face times of distress, loss, tragedies, natural disasters, and persecutions, we too need to know that God is still in control In Times Like These. Revelation has been referred to as a 'complex and confusing book'; today we will focus on the first chapter, which reminds us that In Times Like These, we can be clear on the fact that Jesus is still in control. Because of Him, we can live with the assurance of our salvation, peace in a chaotic world, and hope of a brighter future.

Randy Roberts, senior pastor for the Loma Linda University Church, shares the message that God redeems even poorly motivated bad decisions. This sermon, delivered for the LLUC contemporary service Anthem, concludes his four-part series "Multiple Choice."

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum.

Image credit: Spectrum/LLUC video screenshot

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.