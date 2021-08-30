 Monday Meditation: G. Alexander Bryant & Chris Oberg

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
August 30, 2021

In this sermon by G. Alexander Bryant, the North American Division president preaches a message of personal peace during stormy times. 

Focusing on Acts 15, Chris Oberg, lead pastor of the La Sierra University Church, preaches the sixteenth part in a sermon series titled: “Start With Why?”

 

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

 

