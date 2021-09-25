Monday Meditation: Denis Fortin on Ecumenism

Happy Monday. Here are two podcast episodes to offer some beginning-of-the-week motivation and meditation:

In June 2021, Kendra Arsensault hosted this conversation about ecumenism and Christian unity with seminary professor Denis Fortin. She writes, "We discuss the ecumenical movement and if there is room to find unity among diversity. With so many churches factioning and people leaving churches because they fail to find common grounds, we explore what it would take to keep people together and find a common ground of worship." According to Andrews University:

Denis Fortin is professor of historical theology at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary, Andrews University, in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Since joining the Seminary faculty in 1994, Fortin has served also as director of the Master of Divinity program (1999-2001), associate dean (2000-2004), chair of the Department of Theology and Christian Philosophy (2006), and dean (2006-2013).

Fortin has authored many publications on Adventist history and theology. His latest publications include a Bible study guide, Oneness in Christ, on unity in the Church (2018) and a companion volume One in Christ: Biblical Concepts for a Doctrine of Church Unity (Pacific Press, 2018). His annotated 125th anniversary edition of the Ellen G. White classic, Steps to Christ (Andrews University Press, 2017), received widespread support and praise. He is also co-editor of The Ellen G. White Encyclopedia (Review and Herald, 2013) and in 2004 published Adventism in Quebec: The Dynamics of Rural Church Growth, 1830-1910 (Andrews University Press). Forthcoming publications include a biography of Adventist church leader George I. Butler (Pacific Press).

In the spring 2019, Denis and his wife Kris walked the French pilgrimage road, the Way of St. James (800 km/500 miles), to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

A programming note: Denis Fortin will be speaking for the Los Angeles Adventist Forum this coming Sabbath, September 25, at 3:00pm Pacific Time. Email: alexander at spectrummagazine dot org for more info, including the Zoom link.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum.

Image: Advent Next Theological Podcast

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.