Monday Meditation — Debleaire Snell on the Problem with Privilege

Here is a notable recent sermon to offer some beginning-of-the-week motivation and meditation:

I spent my Sabbath morning watching profound and moving presentations at the Conscience and Justice Council Virtual 2021 Convention. The Conscience and Justice Council is headed by Public Affairs and Religious Liberty (PARL) leaders throughout North America and receives support from the Office for Regional Conference Ministries. This year's conference theme was “Hate and Liberty: Statements, Conversations, or Actions?”

The worship service sermon was powerfully preached by Debleaire Snell, senior pastor of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. Earlier this year pastor Snell was elected by the North American Division Adventist Media Ministries board as the next speaker/director of Breath of Life Ministries. It's clear why. Even preaching from his home through a virtual portal, he brings spiritual energy and rhetorical brilliance to a message focusing on the concept of privilege. He interprets the "calming the storm" gospel story in Mark 4 and draws key practical lessons, while noting the often-overlooked detail that in addition to the big boat, there were also little boats on the Sea of Galilee.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: NAD Adventist

