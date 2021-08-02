Monday Meditation: Advent Hope & Loma Linda University Church

Happy Monday. In the coming months, I'm going to experiment with posting a few videos of impressive sermons from the previous Sabbath for folks looking for a little bit of Monday motivation and meditation.

Beyond a few celebrity speakers there lies a beautiful spectrum of thoughtful Seventh-day Adventist pastors working diligently to reflect on scripture and contemporary life in ways that better their local communities.

As you do your morning chores, sit at your work desk at home or in an office, of whatever occupies your Monday, press play on one (or both) of these and feel the spirit inspire you today. Let us know what you found interesting. And if you hear a sermon you think deserves a wider audience, please email a link to me via our contact page.

Genesis 1:26, 27, 31-2:3 | Image Bearers | Michelle Odinma | Church of the Advent Hope | New York City.

Acts 2: 42-47 | Third Response...Worship | Miguel Mendez | Loma Linda University Church | Loma Linda, California.