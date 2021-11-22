David F. Holland on Ellen White's Sense of Time and Space

In this third annual Adventist Archives Lecture, David F. Holland discusses his current research into Mary Baker Eddy and Ellen White. He notes that history matters now to Seventh-day Adventists because the theological story of salvation mattered to White. A professor of New England church history at Harvard Divinity School since 2013, Holland's talk "New Works in Many Languages: Ellen G. White, the urgency of translation, and an Adventist way of being in the world" was delivered via Zoom on October 22, 2021. The lectureship is a partnership between the Washington Adventist University Honors College and the General Conference Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.