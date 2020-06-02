What My Black Friends Wish I Knew About Racism in America — I’m Listening Series

In the May 29 episode of Seventh-day Adventist YouTuber Justin Khoe’s “I’m Listening” series, Khoe asks Black Seventh-day Adventists to share what they “wish I knew about racism in America.”

In his introduction to the video Khoe writes,

“Like many others around the world, we are appalled at the tragic killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, George Floyd in Minnesota and so many more.

But the grief that we carry is so unlike our black brothers and sisters. Many of us do not know what the black experience is like. So in an attempt to understand and to learn... we're listening.”

WATCH “what my black friends wish i knew about racism in America”:

