Does My Black Friend Expect Me to Support #BlackLivesMatter? — I’m Listening Series

Seventh-day Adventist YouTuber Justin Khoe and his wife, Emily, recently attended protests in Portland which left them with more questions than answers. So, in the June 19 episode of his “I’m Listening” series, Khoe sits down with his friend, Pastor John T. Boston II, to discuss the #BlackLivesMatter movement, what it’s like to be a Black man in America, and ways to support the needs of the oppressed.

Khoe writes in the video’s summary:

With the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many more Black Americans we have seen the world come alive around the cry, "#blacklivesmatter." So, after a lifetime of silence, Emily and I decided to try and get involved. To educate ourselves and to lend our voice at our local #blm protest. What we saw there was both inspiring and challenging. While there was much to be admired and celebrated there was also enough for us to feel uncomfortable. So, while we couldn't protest in good conscience... we were still looking for some way for us to get involved that would make a difference. This is I’m Listening.

Boston is an ordained Seventh-day Adventist minister and graduate of Oakwood University. Find out more at JohnTBoston.com and check out his course on leadership at maxlifeevents.com/lead/

Alisa Williams is the managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image courtesy of Justin Khoe.

