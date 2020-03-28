A Christian Mom Shares Why She’s Pro-Choice — I’m Listening Series

Seventh-day Adventist YouTuber Justin Khoe, of That Christian Vlogger fame, has a new project called “I’m Listening.” In this series, Khoe tackles contentious issues by sitting down and talking to people with whom he disagrees.

In his March 6 episode, Khoe, who is pro-life, talks with BB, a young Christian mom who is pro-choice. BB shares her abortion experience, why she made the decision she did, what she learned from it, and what she’d like other young women who find themselves in a similar position to know about God’s love for them.

WATCH “Why this Christian mom is pro-choice”:

Find more videos on Justin Khoe’s YouTube channel here.

Alisa Williams is the managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image: Video still

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.