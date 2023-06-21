Drawing on Tonstad, a Reflection on Revelation

The entire book of Revelation needs to be interpreted in light of Revelation 4 and 5.[1] There the character and ways of God are fully revealed to heaven and earth. In the heavenly throne room, the question vexing the universe is asked: Who is worthy to unseal the seven-sealed scroll of cosmic history and cosmic reality?

In a dramatic cosmic double-take, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah is astoundingly revealed to be the slaughtered little lamb of self-sacrificing servant love, the Christ on Calvary, resurrected and representing God’s heart and character on heaven’s throne. God’s throne, mentioned 32 times in Revelation, is amazingly a cross—a cross of self-sacrificing servant love. Thus, to rule with God for eternity means to serve with God for eternity, empowered by the seven spirits of God. The number seven symbolizes God’s empowering and transforming Holy Spirit, comprehensive in grace, generosity, and power. More important than Jesus’s winning is how Jesus wins.

The mystery of history, reality, and existence is that God triumphs through self-sacrificing servant love through death, resurrection, and ascension.[2] The growing mountain that crushes the earthly kingdoms and fills the entire earth in Daniel 2:35 crushes by being crushed: “Christ was crushed for our iniquities” (Isaiah 53:5). The natural consequences of Adam and Eve’s choice of death in Eden was freely absorbed and defeated in Christ on Calvary.

The Battle of Armageddon is not in the future; the Battle of Armageddon was fought 2,000 years ago on Calvary, where Christ was victorious over the powers of evil and death in his resurrection. “Now is the time for judgment on this world; now the prince of this world will be driven out. And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself” (John 12:31, 32 NIV). Like Elijah’s showdown with the priests of Baal on Mount Carmel near the mountain of Har-Megiddo (Armageddon), God supplied the victory with a sacrificial lamb (Genesis 22:8).

Bible scholar Darrell Johnson notes, “As we will read in Revelation 19, the battle of Armageddon is never fought. The kings may gather, but the battle is never fought. The resistance ends simply by Jesus Christ showing up.”[3] Adventist New Testament scholar Jon Paulien adds a different twist on Armageddon. “The battle of Armageddon is in fact a battle for the mind. What counts at the end of time is the proclamation of the gospel, God’s final appeal to the whole world.”[4]

Not surprisingly, death and resurrection are also “the necessary pattern that is redemptive for all of us.”[5] The constricted false self of personal autonomy, apart from God, must die, or you and I will never be free. Denial and blame are the false self’s chief weapons for survival.

The cosmic double-take of Mary’s little lamb is appreciated by New Testament scholar Eugene Boring. “This is perhaps the most mind-wrenching ‘rebirth of images’ in literature. The slot in the system reserved for the lion has been filled by the Lamb of God.”[6] According to Loren John, “This scene, with its shocking switch of images, lies at the theological heart of the apocalypse. From here on, the image of Christ as lamb serves as the dominant image for Christ.”[7] As Sigve Tonstad points out, “The slaughtered Lamb (5.6) reveals the character of God in the context of the cosmic conflict. For this reason there is a close connection between the Lamb that breaks the seals and the announcement of victory in the war in heaven (12.7–9).”[8] Cosmic “shock and awe,” “jubilation,” and then silence ensue, as cosmic history, reality, and existence are transparently revealed and unmistakably understood to be created, sustained, and redeemed by the God of self-sacrificing servant love.

Simultaneously, on the stage of cosmic history, Satan’s character and ways are explosively revealed and unsealed times seven, trumpeted times seven, and the natural consequences of unrepentant evil (bowls) are poured out for all to see times seven. Cornered, the empire strikes back. Out ride the four horsemen of the apocalypse, delivering deception (white), persecution (red), famine (black), and war (ashen). A classic example of counterfeit religion, or 666, or deception, is the apocalyptic white horseman, who fraudulently feigns being Christ, conquering with bow and crown instead of with the self-sacrificing servant love of Calvary—a crown of thorns and the conquering sword of God’s word of truth.[9]

Darrell Johnson notes, “666 is the number ‘of man’ or ‘mankind’—anthropos; and not the number or name of one person or ‘a man’ as the article ‘a’ is not present in the Greek.”[10] And so Revelation’s narrator advises, “Here is a problem that you have to be wise to figure out. If you can, figure out what the beast's number means. It is man's number. His number is 666” (Revelation 13:18 NIRV). John, an astute Jewish Old Testament symbologist, would have seen the number “six, six, six” as unmitigated incompleteness or the ultimate state of confusion and chaos precipitated when angels or humans or institutions live autonomously apart from the true God.

Heavenly trumpets proclaim that Satan, who swept a third of the angels from heaven, now wreaks havoc on planet Earth where a third of Earth and heaven’s properties are symbolically destroyed. The bizarre amalgam and morphing of humans, beasts, scorpions, and insects symbolically unveil the demonic drama taking place in unseen realms. As Paul writes, “For we are not struggling against human beings, but against the rulers, authorities and cosmic powers governing this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realm” (Ephesians 6:12 CJB).

Many commentators present God as the agent of destruction in Revelation, thus “many readers send the bill for the calamities in the trumpet sequence—and in the world—to the wrong address.”[11] Tonstad writes, “The seven bowls [which repeat the trumpets point for point] have as their main goal to expose and curtail the Reign of Slander—till the day a loud voice goes forth ‘from the temple, from the throne,’ saying, It is done! (Revelation 17:7).”[12]

God’s mercy and grace set limits on evil’s contagion and carnage: “a fourth of the earth” in the seals cycle and “a third of the earth” in the trumpets cycle. “One-third is a symbol of mercy,” says Johnson. “Judgement is not total.”[13] The destructive powers of Satan are limited so the world is not destroyed, and the world is allowed to repent until Christ’s second advent. Many repent and others harden their hearts. God’s children are persecuted and protected, or “sealed,” with God’s Holy Spirit and character of self-sacrificing servant love. Paul reminds us that there is nothing in life or death, in tribulation or persecution that can separate us from the love of Jesus.[14]

God’s wrath and judgments are faithful, trustworthy, and true because they are revelatory and restorative and not retributive or punitive. God, with patient endurance, allows evil to fully vent and finally turn on itself. God likewise asks his followers to patiently endure as evil fully reveals its true colors (Revelation 6:9, 10; 14:12). “‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the Lord Almighty” (Zechariah 4:6).

God’s epic weapon of choice? A two-edged sword/lightsaber signifying the razor-sharp and crystal-clear words of truth and light proceeding from God’s mouth, character, and heart.[15] The evil empire implodes as the forces of evil run amok, turn, and attack each other. Like a serpent eating its own tail, those who are duped and deceived by the dark side toss the Devil, like yesterday’s fake news, into the lake of fire for eternal destruction.[16]

