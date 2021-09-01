Sigve Tonstad on Sabbath and Wholeness

Video Sabbath School commentary for discussion on September 4, 2021

This week's Adult Bible Study Guide focuses exclusively on the Sabbath. It briefly reflects on its connections to creation, freedom from the guilt of sin, an act of witnessing, a reminder to consider the plight of others, and a sign of belonging to God.

One of the foremost scholars on the Sabbath and author of The Lost Meaning of the Seventh Day (2009), Sigve Tonstad goes much deeper in this lecture on Sabbath and wholeness. During this video presentation, he focuses on Sabbath as revelation, rest, and hope.

Sigve Tonstad earned his B.A. in theology at Middle East College, Beirut, Lebanon, and Andrews University (1974), his MD at Loma Linda University (1979), an MA in Biblical Studies at Loma Linda University (1990), and a PhD in New Testament Studies at the University of St. Andrews (2005). Currently Dr. Tonstad is research professor in the School of Religion and an assistant professor in the School of Medicine at Loma Linda University. Here is a review of Tonstad's book by Charles Scriven presented at the Adventist Society for Religious Studies.

Watch below or on YouTube:

