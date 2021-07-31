The Roots of Restlessness: Religion and Violence with Susannah Heschel

The third lesson of this quarter's Adult Bible Study Guide explores the "the roots of restlessness" in human life.

In doing so, it dips into the First Century conflict between the Pharisee and the Sadducees, tackles human traits like selfishness and hypocrisy, and states the "Jesus brings division," implying that the Messiah represents tough choices, a reprioritization of priorities.

Along these lines, Susannah Heschel, daughter of Abraham Heschel, goes deeper in this conversational video exploring the subconscious foundations that direct the destructive drives of the human condition like violence and xenophobia.

Susannah Heschel is the Eli M. Black Distinguished Professor of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College. Her scholarship focuses on Jewish and Protestant thought during the 19th and 20th centuries, including the history of biblical scholarship, Jewish scholarship on Islam, and the history of anti-Semitism.