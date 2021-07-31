The Golden Art of Critical Forgiveness

In this week's commentary on the Adult Bible Study Guide for Sabbath School, Alexander Carpenter and Bonnie Dwyer discuss the constructive criticism that the prophet Nathan models, the Geraldine Brooks novel The Secret Chord, some #MeToo parallels, and the beautiful brokenness in the Japanese Zen Buddhist art practice of kintsugi.

Watch the discussion below, or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

You can also watch the following video to learn more about kintsugi:

Alex Aamodt is the interim managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image Credit: SDA Sabbath School Lesson Guide/Spectrum

