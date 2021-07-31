 The Golden Art of Critical Forgiveness

The Golden Art of Critical Forgiveness

Spiritual Audacity Banner Image
 

 

Written by: 
Alex Aamodt
Published:
July 21, 2021

In this week's commentary on the Adult Bible Study Guide for Sabbath School, Alexander Carpenter and Bonnie Dwyer discuss the constructive criticism that the prophet Nathan models, the Geraldine Brooks novel The Secret Chord, some #MeToo parallels, and the beautiful brokenness in the Japanese Zen Buddhist art practice of kintsugi.

Watch the discussion below, or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

You can also watch the following video to learn more about kintsugi:

 

Alex Aamodt is the interim managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image Credit: SDA Sabbath School Lesson Guide/Spectrum

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up