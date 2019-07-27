The Sabbath School Quarterly with Nathan Brown — Adventist Voices

Nathan Brown is a writer and book editor at Signs Publishing Company, based near Melbourne, Australia. He has collaborated with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) on “The Least of These” Sabbath School Quarterly project over a period of almost 10 years.

Nathan is author/editor of 16 books, including two this year — Of Falafels and Following Jesus and For the Least of These (companion book to the third quarter Sabbath school lessons). He has completed two master’s degrees, in professional writing, and theology and justice, respectively.

In this episode we discuss his work on the quarterly, what’s just about Adventism, and how he lives the writing life.

Listen to this new Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

