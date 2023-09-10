Walk the Camino de Santiago with Spectrum Friends on Holy Week

A few months ago, 17 Spectrum readers became friends while walking St. Cuthbert’s Way in the UK. That week went so well that we’re ready to bring together another group to walk the famous Camino de Santiago (The Way of St. James). You are invited!

- March 23-31, 2024;

- Walk the last 100 km (60 miles) of the French Camino route in Northern Spain;

- Culminate with two nights in Santiago de Compostela to celebrate Easter weekend.

Seasoned Camino walker, Denis J. H. Fortin, PhD, professor of historical theology at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University, will be our special guest providing inspirational perspectives.

The Camino dates to the 9th century when legend states the remains of St. James were discovered. A religious shrine was made in Santiago de Compostela to entomb the remains and it was later destroyed.. After being rebuilt in the 12th century, the Cathedral has been attracting pilgrims ever since.

As a self-paced group, we will walk through forests, fields, and charming towns with daily hiking distances around 9-15 miles. A pilgrimage offers combined physical, social and spiritual journey experience that opens new horizons. Last time we found ourselves enriched by meeting and listening to each other's stories. It makes for a deeply memorable and possibly transformative experience.

Like we did before, we’ve contracted with Mac’s Adventure which takes care of the daily details. They provide:

- 7 nights of accommodation in small rural hotels and hostels, twin/double rooms with en-suite bathrooms;

- 7 breakfasts; Baggage transfers between nightly stops;

- A detailed information pack including route notes, maps, and local information for your party;

- Camino guide book including detailed maps;

- Access to the Mac’s Adventure smartphone app;

- Emergency support from our local and UK offices in the event of a problem.

Cost:

- Double or Twin bed: $950;

- Single bed: $1175;

- 20% deposit due immediately;

- Remainder due February 1, 2024.

This is a space-limited journey. The last one filled up very quickly.

To reserve a spot or to ask questions, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org

Buen Camino!

Title Image: Spectrum Friends Walking St. Cuthbert's Way. Courtesy Carmen Lau.

