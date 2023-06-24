Sabbath Seminars: The Adventist Church and the HIV-AIDS Epidemic

On June 24 the Sabbath Seminars Class at Loma Linda University Church will host a special day of presentations focused on the Adventist Church and the HIV-AIDS epidemic. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, the morning's featured speaker will be Ronald Lawson, longtime sociological researcher of Adventist communities and institutions, who will present summary material from chapters in his book series that address Adventists and social issues.

After a potluck meal at 1:00 p.m., the afternoon session will feature two interviews by Bill Schull. First, Elizabeth Rogers will highlight the work of the Inland AIDS Project in Southern California. Second, Dr. Harvey Elder, who was a pioneering Loma Linda clinician in welcoming HIV patients, will discuss the General Conference AIDS Committee and how to change the Adventist non-response to the AIDS epidemic among Adventists in Africa.

All are welcome to attend this event at the Loma Linda University Centennial Complex room 3208. For those not in the Loma Linda area, there is opportunity to join virtually by zoom at this link, which is the same for both the morning and afternoon sessions.