Online Event: Gerald Winslow at the Asheville Forum

The Ashville Adventist Forum invites you to participate in a virtual event on Saturday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Gerald Winslow will present “Welcoming the Divorced and Remarried.”

From its earliest history, the Seventh-day Adventist Church has grappled with the issues of divorce and remarriage. At times, the official positions of the church have seemed to have little grace for those judged to have erred. In their practical applications, however, the official positions of the church have displayed a wide range of differences. In our Adventist Forum discussion, we will explore biblical, historical, cultural, and pastoral factors that have influenced our church’s current approaches to divorce and remarriage.

Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org to receive Zoom login info.

Gerald Winslow is the director emeritus of Loma Linda University’s Center for Christian Bioethics. He is also a research professor of religion in LLU’s School of Religion and the founding director of LLU’s Institute for Health Policy and Leadership. For over a decade, he also served as a vice president in LLU’s health system. He received his undergraduate education at Walla Walla University and his MA degree at Andrews University. He earned his PhD from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. He has been a visiting scholar at Cambridge University, University of Virginia, and the University of Tübingen. For over 50 years, he has specialized in teaching and writing about ethics, especially biomedical ethics. His current work focuses on the intersection of social ethics and health policy. Winslow is married to Dr. Betty Wehtje Winslow. The Winslows have two daughters, Lisa, who is a computer software engineer, and Angela, who is an occupational therapist.

