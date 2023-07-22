Online Event: Bonnie Dwyer & Nancy Lecourt at the Asheville Forum

Bonnie Dwyer and Nancy Lecourt will present "Pilgrimage and the Hunger for an Embodied Faith" at the Zoom Asheville Forum chapter meeting on Saturday, July 29. All are invited.

In June, Spectrum sponsored a pilgrimage along St. Cuthbert’s Way in Scotland and England. Among the 17 pilgrims were Bonnie Dwyer and Nancy Lecourt. They will share their thoughts from the road about the meaning and significance of pilgrimage in the spiritual life.

As Forum chapter stalwart and organizer Ron Lawson writes:

We will have two speakers in tandem, both of whom are among my very favorite people. Bonnie Dwyer and Nancy LeCourt will be tackling a very unusual topic for us, indeed for Adventists (but not for many other Christians): making a Pilgrimage as a group of believers.

Make the story told by these two remarkable women part of your pilgrimage next week.

Bonnie Dwyer is the emeritus editor of Spectrum magazine, a journal that she edited for twenty-three years. Since her retirement at the end of 2021, she has completed pilgrimages in Spain, Scotland, and Norway, and realized that there were other journeys earlier in her life that were also pilgrimages—travels with other pilgrims that brought new insights. Now, she considers walking to be an integral part of her creative and spiritual life.

Nancy Hoyt Lecourt taught English at Pacific Union College for 25 years, before becoming Academic Dean for the final 13 years of her career. Retired in 2019, she now delights in gardening, volunteering at nearby Adventist Health St. Helena, coordinating the PUC Choir Zoom Sabbath School, and rambling the trails of PUC’s c. 1,000-acre forest.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89101652323

Meeting ID: 891 0165 2323

If you’d like to share an idea or get on the early invite list for a pilgrimage and learning adventure for next year, email contact@spectrummagazine.org.

