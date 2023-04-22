Online Event: Alexander Carpenter at the Asheville Forum

On Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m. (eastern time), Alexander Carpenter will present “On Giving an Adventist Buck” for the online meeting of the Asheville Adventist Forum chapter.

“Based on three months of critically reading this last quarter's adult Sabbath school lessons, I will examine the history and role of the Adult Bible Study Guide and explore a biblical story that offers a counter-narrative to the official understanding of stewardship,” he says.

Important: Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org to receive Zoom login info.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum. A John Nevins Andrews Scholar with majors in Religion and English Literature, Alexander graduated summa cum laude from Andrews University. He did graduate work in visual culture, historiography, critical theory, and religion at the University of California and the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, CA. Alexander has done a fellowship at the Center for American Progress in Washington, DC, and he recently received a certificate in non-profit management from Cornell University. Alexander has taught both full-time and as an adjunct professor in the visual arts department and honors program at Pacific Union College since 2008. Born in Glendale, CA, now living in Northern California, Alexander enjoys snowboarding, golf, world travel, museums, music, nature, and almost all things Adventism.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.