Matthew Quartey on an Open Biblical Canon for the Asheville Forum

On Saturday, October 28, at 3 p.m. (Eastern), Matthew Quartey will present “A Case for an Open Biblical Canon” for the online meeting of the Asheville Adventist Forum chapter. All are welcome.

Key exploratory thoughts include:

1. Does the Bible support a closed morality or ethics?

2. Biblical contradictions and inaccuracies demonstrate an evolution of thought as people’s knowledge and ethics expanded.

3. For the Bible to be relevant we must be open to questioning dubious ethical claims, even if they’re attributed to God.

4. We honor the Bible writers when we transcend their times and limitations.

Quartey was born and raised in Southern Ghana and obtained his graduate and postgraduate education in Ghana, Nigeria and the United States. His academic interests center around post-independence African literature as well as literature of the 19th century British/American periods. He approaches the Bible primarily as literature. Quartey works in healthcare management, taking care of such things as eating, clothing, and sheltering. Currently, he is empty nesting with his wife, Sophia, in Berrien Springs, Michigan, their shared Adventist Mecca.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 – 3 p.m. (Eastern) / 12 p.m. (Pacific).

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89101652323

Meeting ID: 891 0165 2323

