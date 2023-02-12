Join the Spectrum Fun

To kick off this season of generosity and gratitude, your Spectrum team decided to try something fun as we close out a good year of work. As I wrote in my 2023 annual report—arriving in donor mailboxes currently—last year was a year of transition. As you can see by the team graphic, 2023 has been a year of addition. We are blessed to have added close to a dozen part-time reporters, creators, and editors to our team. The tote bag project has resulted in over 450 sign-ons to our brand-new, student-focused Campus Connect newsletter. As a result of all this activity, the website will surpass two million views in a few days, and in a few weeks, we will be debuting a brand new website with cutting-edge upgrades and features.

If you appreciate our work providing Adventism with trustworthy journalism, thoughtful theological reflections, and creative spiritual inspiration, please treat us like one of your favorite ministries. Spectrum is more than a journal or website—since 1969 it has been a faithful community that keeps hope alive as we join together as a public witness to our values within Adventism and beyond.

Right now, the five hottest items are:

A custom caricature by the Adventist Caricaturist, infamous online for humorous takes on General Conference news and the creator of the Gossip Juice coffee mug.

Managing digital editor Isabella Koh will crochet one of her famous French market tote bags just for you.

Managing website editor Isabella Koh will put together a high-quality stationary set for you. It will include stickers, special paper/tape, wax seal items, etc. It might make a great gift.

Spectrum 4 Life!: bid on getting a rare lifelong subscription to the journal.

Support an Investigative Reporter: Science and Environment: support a dedicated writer focused on the connections between Adventism and science, climate change, and creation care in 2024. Option to have articles mention your support.

Some bids still start at $10.

Everything we raise will go into our journalism fund and help Spectrum do more in 2024! We thank you for your generous support.

Click here to see all the Spectrum Team Talent Choices

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

Title image by Spectrum.

