Former Kettering Health Leaders Accused of Financial Misuse

Complaints filed with the Ohio attorney general accuse Fred Manchur, the former CEO of Kettering Health, and Dave Weigley, the current president of the Columbia Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, of abusing charitable funds, according to a report from WHIO-TV on March 24. The news station in Dayton, Ohio, obtained the complaints through a public records request and reports that the documents name Manchur and Weigley as the "masterminds behind the abuse of charitable funds."

The allegations include that Manchur and Weigley used funds to expense trips and pay the Ohio Conference of Seventh-day Adventists to move its office. "Manchur is also accused of using funds to remodel his home in Kettering," WHIO-TV reports.

In a second complaint, "Manchur was accused of making decisions without bringing the topics to the Board of Directors. Such decisions include the recent decision to rebrand the network and the appointment of his son, Richard Manchur, as the President of Kettering Health Dayton."

In a report on air, Brandon Lewis, a reporter with the station's I-Team investigations, said that the newsroom filed the public records requests after receiving tips about a possible investigation.

Last December, Spectrum reported on Manchur's abrupt departure from his role as CEO of the health system. Multiple former executives interviewed for that story raised questions about a potential investigation from the Office of the Ohio Attorney General. According to a dozen health care executives who spoke to Spectrum, stories about Manchur's largess have followed him throughout his career:

Noted for his vision and recruiting prowess—widely characterized as a mix of generosity and arm-twisting pressure—Manchur built a notorious reputation among many Adventist health care executives. Nicknames like “Five Star Freddy” and “Fast Freddy” were repeated in several interviews with former CEOs. Executives repeatedly described a perceived lack of separation between the personal and professional wherever Manchur worked. “In Fred’s mind there is no line between himself and the hospital,” one said.

As the chairman of the Kettering Health board, Dave Weigley announced the interim CEO following Manchur's departure. However, in January of this year, Weigley left the board and was replaced by Celeste Ryan Blyden, the executive secretary of the Columbia Union. In a statement, Weigley said that he was stepping down due to his wife's battle with cancer.

Kettering Health provided WHIO-TV with a statement on March 24:

In recent months, we became aware of allegations of impropriety at Kettering Health. The allegations do not involve the Kettering Health Foundation, and our investigation confirmed the same. As an organization, we remain committed to integrity and improvement and our goal remains to ensure that Kettering Health delivers every day on our mission to provide the highest quality care to the patients and communities we serve.

Spectrum reached the Columbia Union with a request for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

This ongoing story may be updated.

Alexander Carpenter contributed reporting.

Alex Aamodt is the managing digital editor of Spectrum.

Title image: screenshot from WHIO-TV

