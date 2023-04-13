Event: Paul J. Landa Memorial Lecture at La Sierra University

You are invited to the Paul J. Landa Memorial Lecture at La Sierra University, which will return in person this year.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 7:00 p.m. in Hole Memorial Auditorium. This lecture is also part of La Sierra University's Homecoming 2023.

The presenter will be Carmen Lau. Her topic: “Living Shalom in a Culture of Steeped Emotional Contagion.”

Since 2018, Lau has served as chairperson for the board of Adventist Forum, publisher of Spectrum. In 2019, she earned an MA in Anthropology, Peace, and Human Rights from the University of Alabama, where she focused on cultural narratives and collected oral histories from Rwandans who attended Adventist churches in the time before the genocide.

Image courtesy of Carmen Lau.

