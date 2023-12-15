Asheville Adventist Forum: Ron Osborn To Discuss Holocaust Hero Weidner

You are invited to attend the Asheville Adventist Forum meeting scheduled for Sabbath, December 16, at 3.00 p.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will take place online via Zoom.

The speaker will be Ronald Osborn, who is an Associate Professor of Ethics and Philosophy at La Sierra University, an adjunct professor in the Department of International Relations at the University of Southern California, and Executive Director of The John Henry Weidner Foundation for Altruism. He is the author of several books, including Death Before the Fall (IVP Academic, 2014) and Humanism and the Death of God (Oxford University Press, 2017). His presentation will be titled "A Good Man In Dark Times".

Osborn will discuss his research on a Seventh-day Adventist rescuer of Jews during the Holocaust, John Henry Weidner.

Weidner was the founder and leader of the Dutch-Paris escape line, which saved thousands of lives. He is in the final stages of writing a new biography of Weidner that will restore him to his rightful place among the pantheon of great rescuers during the war, alongside figures such as Oskar Schindler and Raul Wallenberg. This is a gripping story. Weidner is a little-known hero—someone whose story should be a reason for pride among us. If Osborn's book causes the stir it is expected to cause, Weidner will be recognized as a hero much more widely.

