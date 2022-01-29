Welcome to Brazil Week

As our first article of Brazil Week notes, the fifth largest country contains the most Seventh-day Adventists in the world. To some observing Annual Council several months ago, it was clear that the General Conference is increasingly shaped by a distinctive Brazilian administrative vision for the future of the church. Through this special seven-day focus on Brazil, Spectrum endeavors to provide facts and analysis about some theological and cultural currents that could shape significant aspects of Adventism in the near future.

Much of the journalism and informative writing that will appear this week was created by the graduate students, journalists and professionals behind Zelota magazine an independent website created to amplify the voices of Latin American Adventism. Spectrum thanks the whole team and especially André Kanasiro, a biologist, biblicist and editor-in-chief of Zelota.

Articles appearing this week will focus on the history and current socio-political reality of Adventism in Brazil. Coming up:

— Deep dives into the beliefs of Erton Köhler, the Brazilian former president of the South American Division now executive secretary of the General Conference

— A podcast conversation with a media-savvy missionary couple,

— A look at Adventist relationships to the agrarian reform workers movements,

— An exposé of a homophobic evangelist,

— A view into the challenges around the Central Brazil Union Conference’s coronavirus mitigation efforts, and

— A report on an online reactionary attack on the Adventist Community of University Students’ efforts to be inclusive and welcoming.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image by Felipe Lemos.

